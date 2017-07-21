Polanco hits home run, Pirates sweep Brewers

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PIRATES 4, BREWERS 2

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates spent a good portion of the first half of the season trying -- and failing -- to find any sort of traction.

Once they'd figure out one problem, another would pop up. If it wasn't the bullpen, it was the mess left by outfielder Starling Marte's 80-game steroid suspension. Or the back end of the starting rotation. Or the massive funk that baffled star center fielder Andrew McCutchen.

Two hot weeks have changed the discussion dramatically.

Gregory Polanco homered, Chris Stewart added three hits and the surging Pirates completed a four-game sweep of the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers with a 4-2 victory on Thursday.

The Pirates have won 11 of 13 and moved within three games of Milwaukee in a division that's tightened up since the All-Star break. The Brewers have lost five consecutive, cutting their lead to one game over the idle Chicago Cubs.

"When you've got guys showing up and stars showing up like they did this homestand, good things are going to happen," said McCutchen, who provided some insurance with an RBI single in the fifth off Jimmy Nelson (8-5). "When we play our best baseball, we can compete with anybody."

The Pirates focused on pressuring Milwaukee's defense during the series, forcing the issue whenever it had the chance. They scored three of their four runs by taking risks that paid off beautifully. Adam Frazier singled with two outs in the second and scored on Stewart's single to right. With the game tied at 2-2 in the fifth, Stewart led off with a single then moved to second on a sacrifice bunt.

Stewart -- a catcher who spent time on the disabled list this season with hamstring issues -- chugged home from second on a two-out single to right by Josh Harrison. Harrison went to second when right fielder Domingo Santana's throw missed the cutoff. Harrison then scored on a flare to right by McCutchen.

Jameson Taillon (6-3) struck out a season-high eight in 5 1/3 innings. Felipe Rivero worked a scoreless ninth for his ninth save. Pittsburgh is .500 (48-48) for the first time since April 16, two days before Marte's suspension began.

METS 3, CARDINALS 2 Cardinals pitcher Trevor Rosenthal was late covering first base on a grounder by Jose Reyes that turned into a game-winning single with two outs in the ninth inning, lifting host New York over St. Louis. A leadoff walk and T.J. Rivera's single put runners on the corners with two outs. Reyes then hit a grounder up the first base line, and Matt Carpenter fielded it cleanly well behind the bag. Rosenthal (2-4) was slow to leave the mound, and Reyes easily beat him to the base with a headfirst dive. Carpenter never even made a throw. Rosenthal hurdled Reyes as they crossed paths.

D-BACKS 12, REDS 2 Jake Lamb hit two three-run home runs and Patrick Corbin pitched into the eighth inning during an emergency start on Thursday, leading visiting Arizona to a victory over Cincinnati. Scheduled starter Taijuan Walker was scratched after his wife, Heather, went into labor early Thursday morning. Corbin (7-9) was moved up a day and wound up with his first victory since June 16. The left-hander had gone 0-3 in his previous five starts.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 8, RED SOX 6 Ryan Goins hit a two-run single, Justin Smoak homered twice, and Toronto defeated host Boston. Dominic Leone (2-0) earned the victory. Toronto starter Francisco Liriano got just five outs, allowing three runs in the second, but the Blue Jays came back with four in the third to take a 5-3 lead against Doug Fister (0-4). Roberto Osuna pitched the ninth for his 24th save.

Sports on 07/21/2017