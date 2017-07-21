Hikers find body near Arkansas trail, police say

Police are investigating after a body was found on an Arkansas hiking trail Tuesday morning.

Malvern police said some hikers were walking down a trail off Cherry Lane shortly before 8 a.m., when they noticed a smell coming from the bushes.

They saw a man with equipment and asked him to investigate, according to police. A short time later, they called police to report they had found a body.

Assistant Police Chief Jim Bailey said the department does not yet know the cause of death. Police are awaiting a report from a medical examiner to determine the age and gender of the person.