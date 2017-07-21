Home / Latest News /
Hikers find body near Arkansas trail, police say
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 3:16 p.m.
Police are investigating after a body was found on an Arkansas hiking trail Tuesday morning.
Malvern police said some hikers were walking down a trail off Cherry Lane shortly before 8 a.m., when they noticed a smell coming from the bushes.
They saw a man with equipment and asked him to investigate, according to police. A short time later, they called police to report they had found a body.
Assistant Police Chief Jim Bailey said the department does not yet know the cause of death. Police are awaiting a report from a medical examiner to determine the age and gender of the person.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Hikers find body near Arkansas trail, police say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.