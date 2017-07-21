Little Rock woman pushes officer after saying she had been assaulted, police say

A Little Rock woman arrested Wednesday after she was pulled over in a damaged vehicle told police she'd been assaulted and then shoved an officer, authorities said.

Lottie Dunbar, 32, was arrested at the intersection of 17th and Main streets, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Officers were flagged down by several people in the area who were pointing out the damaged red Pontiac G6, the report said. After being stopped, the driver, later identified as Dunbar, told police she had just been assaulted and was breathing hard and sweating profusely, the report said.

She then became "belligerent," the arresting officer wrote. As they walked to the patrol car, Dunbar pushed the officer in the chest and swung at him, though the punch didn't connect, the report said.

Police at one point took Dunbar to the ground and used pepper spray on her, the report said, noting she dropped a baggie of suspected crack cocaine during the struggle.

Dunbar faces charges of resisting arrest, third-degree assault, disorderly conduct and possession of a controlled substance.

She was being held Friday morning at the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $5,000 bond.