Home / Latest News /
Police: Man, 85, loses $300,000 in online dating fraud
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:32 a.m.
- Comments (2)
- aAFont Size
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. — Police say a 49-year-old woman swindled a man nearly twice her age out of more than $300,000 after he sought companionship on a dating app.
Eighty-five-year-old John Berman was a widower when he joined the dating app and met Nancy Guy. She vanished in 2015, but on Thursday authorities caught up with her.
Pembroke Pines police Capt. Christopher Sengelmann tells local news outlets that Guy, who introduced herself to Berman as Anna Miller, may have victimized other men and urged them to come forward.
According to police, Guy told Berman she needed money for a dress-making business. She promised to pay him back, but always made excuses, including that she had cancer. Eventually Berman's son found out and intervened.
It's not clear whether she has hired a lawyer.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Police: Man, 85, loses $300,000 in online dating fraud
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 2 of 2 total comments
Kharma says... July 21, 2017 at 12:09 p.m.
She of course is a predator and scumbag, but 85 or not that was damn stupid on his part. You'd think that people would become more aware the older that they get ... oh well, fools and their money and ya can't take it with you ...
( permalink | suggest removal )
THE_MAD_BOMBER says... July 21, 2017 at 12:25 p.m.
WHERE WERE HIS BRAINS!!!!!?????
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.