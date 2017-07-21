Power cut to Little Rock hookah bar, merchandise stolen in break-in

An intruder made off with hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a Little Rock hookah bar after apparently turning off the power to the business and then breaking in, authorities said.

The owner of Arabian Hookah Lounge at 3408 S. University Ave. reported to police Thursday morning that someone smashed glass on the front door to gain access and then taking an unknown number of items. The intruder also damaged an interior door while trying to gain access to an office, a Little Rock Police Department report noted.

The report lists an estimated value of the stolen products, which included hookahs, at $700. But it said a finalized figure was pending a full inventory of the store.

Video surveillance from the store went off shortly after 3:30 a.m. when the electricity went off, the report said. Officers determined the breaker box in the alley had been switched off.

No suspects were identified in the report.