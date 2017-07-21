Softball: Springdale's Patterson signs with Independence CC

Softball

Patterson signs with Independence CC

Springdale High senior Whitnee Patterson signed a letter of intent over the weekend to continue her softball career at Independence Community College (Kan.).

Patterson graduated in May and will join the program this fall. Springdale coach Ashlee Friend said everything fell into place for her star senior to play collegiately.

"She's been really patient with her choice, I think," Friend said. "She's a student first, but if she got the opportunity to go play ball, I knew she would want to do that. I was contacted by (Independence's) coach about a month ago, she went on a visit and loved it."

Patterson provided power in the middle of the Lady Bulldogs' lineup for four years and is looking forward to carrying out an objective she set well before high school.

"It's been my dream since I was able to walk," she said. "I decided a long time ago I wanted to play college ball, so it's a dream come true. Their coach was really nice, and reached out. I visited other places, but I felt like this was the place I needed to be."

Patterson chose Independence over Southwestern College (Kan.) and Arkansas Tech.

-- Scottie Bordelon • @NWAScottie

Sports on 07/21/2017