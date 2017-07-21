Pedestrian fatally struck on I-30 in central Arkansas

A pedestrian was fatally struck on Interstate 30 in Saline County on Friday morning, Arkansas State Police spokeswoman Liz Chapman said.

Police were called to the collision at the Congo Road exit on eastbound I-30 in Benton at 5:51 a.m., she said in an email.

The victim's next-of-kin has not been notified, so state police are not yet releasing the person's name.

It wasn't clear if anyone in the vehicle was injured.

At least 263 people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary records.

Check back for updates.