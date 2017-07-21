Style: Balancing the books of your backyard investment

Garden economics are tricky. They require an accounting system that measures not just the cost but also the gardener’s expectations, and whether they are met, writes Barbara Damrosch, the author of The Four Season Farm Gardener’s Cookbook, in Style.

A neighbor who got into vegetable gardening to save money was dismayed that initially the money he and his wife spent was more than they saved on food, even though they were very competent gardeners. But she told a revealing story.

Yes, she admitted, they’d made hasty purchases as temporary solutions that had cost them a lot in the short run. Eventually, however, these hasty purchases were used to solve problems down the road.

After a while, a gardener accumulates enough gear that new purchases become rare. But it takes judgment to get to that point quickly. See Saturday’s Style for advice on spending wisely on today’s garden needs and to serve future needs.