Three children, adult hospitalized after fire at Arkansas apartment

Three children and an adult were transported to a hospital in Little Rock after fire crews in Pine Bluff rescued them from an apartment that caught fire early Friday.

A spokeswoman for the Pine Bluff Fire Department said she had no details on the extent of the injuries, but she said that all four victims were taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital for treatment.

Crews were dispatched about 1:10 a.m. to a reported fire in a unit at 2200 Woodgate Drive. Smoke was visible coming from a two-story brick-framed building, according to a fire department report.

"An adult and three children were found still inside the apartment," the report said. "Once outside, firefighters immediately administered first aid."

The four people were first taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff before being transported to the Little Rock hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.