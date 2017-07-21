TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 crashes stall interstate travel in downtown Little Rock, North Little Rock at rush hour

Traffic was at a standstill on interstates in downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock during the evening rush hour Friday, according to the state Highway and Transportation Department.

In two separate advisories, the agency alerted motorists of eastbound lane closures on I-30: one reported around 4:50 p.m. at Broadway in North Little Rock and another sent around 5 p.m. for a closure at I-630 in Little Rock.

Authorities said the eastbound middle and "fast" lanes were closed on I-30 at I-630 because of an accident. The middle and "slow" lanes of I-30 at Broadway were also reported to be at a standstill as a result of a second crash.

Arkansas Online’s traffic map showed travel slowed throughout much of the affected areas as of about 5:20 p.m.

A call to a spokesman for the Highway Department was not successful Friday evening.