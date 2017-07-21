Subscribe Register Login

Friday, July 21, 2017, 11:34 a.m.

Unemployment rate in Arkansas holds steady at record-tying 3.4 percent

By Gavin Lesnick

This article was published today at 11:21 a.m.

The unemployment rate in Arkansas remained at 3.4 percent in June, matching a record low set a month earlier, the Department of Workforce Services said in a statement.

The rate stayed the same in Arkansas even as the national unemployment rate ticked up, from 4.3 percent in May to 4.4 percent in June.

The June unemployment rate was down from a year earlier, when it was 4.1 percent in Arkansas.

The figure in Arkansas reflected 9,481 more employed Arkansans and 238 fewer unemployed Arkansans from the May totals, the statement said.

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

