FOOTBALL

Chiefs sign Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs signed their first-round draft pick, quarterback Patrick Mahomes II of Texas Tech, on Thursday. Mahomes, who got the rookie standard four-year deal, is expected to back up incumbent Alex Smith as a rookie this season. Smith is playing out the final year of his contract, and the Chiefs aren’t expected to re-sign him for 2018. Kansas City traded up from the 27th pick in April’s NFL Draft to acquire Mahomes with the 10th overall selection. It had been 34 years since the Chiefs took a quarterback in the first round, when they took Todd Blackledge in 1983.

Dallas brings LB back

The Dallas Cowboys, who open camp Monday in Oxnard, Calif., are bringing back linebacker Justin Durant again. Durant signed Thursday for a second season in his second stint with the Cowboys. He spent the 2013-2014 seasons with Dallas before going to Atlanta as a free agent for one year. He returned to the Cowboys last season, finishing with 54 tackles in a reserve role. Durant, 31, spent his first four seasons with Jacksonville before playing two years in Detroit. He has 809 career tackles.

Backup RB returns

The Arizona Cardinals have re-signed nine-year NFL veteran Chris Johnson, 31, to a one-year contract. he is expected to provide backup support for All-Pro David Johnson at the position. Chris Johnson spent the last two seasons with Arizona. He played in only four games last season before a groin injury sidelined him for the rest of the year. He led the Cardinals in rushing in 2015 with 814 yards on 196 carries, an average of 4.2 yards per attempt, but his playing time diminished with the emergence of rookie David Johnson.

Alabama RB transfers

Alabama running back B.J. Emmons has transferred to Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College. Hutchinson Coach Rion Rhoades said Thursday that Emmons has already arrived. Emmons was one of the nation’s top running back recruits in 2016 and rushed for 173 yards as a freshman before sustaining a foot injury against Texas A&M. Emmons was stuck in a crowded backfield where Damien Harris, Bo Scarbrough and freshman Najee Harris are all former five-star recruits. Sophomore Josh Jacobs was a less heralded recruit, but he also topped 500 yards rushing last season.

Florida safety out

Florida safety Marcell Harris will miss the 2017 season with a torn Achilles tendon, the school announced Thursday. Harris recorded a team-leading 73 tackles during 2016, including 39 during the season’s final four games. This included a stop on the goal-line stand at LSU. The fifth-year senior from Orlando, Fla., was one of just three returning starters on defense for the Gators. Last week at the SEC media days, Harris predicted Florida would not suffer a drop-off despite losing eight starters from a top-10 defense. “Best defense in the nation. That’s how we come out,” Harris said. “That’s how we go about things. That’s what our attitude is: we come out to be the best every time.”

SOCCER

Women add players

Defender Ali Krieger, who is nearing her 100th international appearance, has been named to the U.S. women’s national team roster for the upcoming Tournament of Nations. Krieger was not on the roster for two games in Europe last month. She has 98 national team appearances. Coach Jill Ellis called up 23 players for the tournament that kicks off July 27 in Seattle and also stops in San Diego and Carson, Calif. Veteran midfielders Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd, defender Becky Sauerbrunn and forward Alex Morgan were included on the roster. Midfielder Margaret Purce got her first national team call-up.

MLS to use replay

Major League Soccer will begin using video review for all matches Aug. 5. MLS has been testing the system at matches throughout the first half of the season. The league announced Thursday that it would be implemented following the All-Star game in Chicago on Aug. 2. All matches will now include a video assistant referee, who will be allowed to review video to confirm calls in four situations: goals, penalty decisions, direct red cards and cases of mistaken identity. MLS and the Professional Referees Organization have worked to develop the video review system in accordance with procedures set forth by the International Football Association Board.

CYCLING

Froome firmly in first with three stages left

COL D’IZOARD, France — On the highest mountain-top finish of the 104th Tour de France, in a rocky moonscape where the air thins, only the hardiest organisms — pine trees, tough old grasses and stubborn flowers — survive. You can add Chris Froome to that list.

Putting one hand on what would be his third consecutive Tour crown and fourth overall since his first victory in 2013, Froome emerged from the Alps on Thursday with the yellow jersey firmly on his shoulders. Having chewed his way through nearly 2,000 miles of French roads, just three stages now stand between him and top spot on the Champs-Elysees podium in Paris on Sunday. And one of those is a time trial, a discipline he excels in.

With opportunities to dethrone the three-time champion quickly running out, French rider Romain Bardet and his AG2R team again put pedal to the metal and tried to make Froome crack on the last huge climb this year, piling on the pace up the punishing Col d’Izoard — the culmination of Thursday’s Stage 18 and one of the toughest tests in a three-week race that has produced surprises aplenty.

Fending off Bardet’s attacks, and putting in a strong one of his own that initially rattled yet didn’t shake off the sturdy Frenchman, he preserved a cushion of 23 seconds overall that, unless disaster strikes in the shape of a crash or other misfortune, should be enough for victory.

French rider Warren Barguil triumphed on the Izoard’s barren slopes, winning his second stage of the tour after he attacked with four miles left to climb to the top. He also won Stage 13 last Friday.

Barguil gradually reeled in riders ahead of him on the hairpin bends and steep road — the last being John Darwin Atapuma of Colombia, with about a mile left to the finish, at an altitude of 7,743 feet.

He is now guaranteed to win the polka-dot jersey awarded for points collected during the Tour on climbs.

Froome’s lead, while far smaller than at the same stage in the Tours he won in 2013, 2015 and 2016, is sufficient for him not to have to take unnecessary risks on the twisting and technical time-trial course in Marseille on Saturday. His Team Sky should also be strong enough to control the race on Friday’s stage out of the Alps through Provence, which isn’t tough enough to provoke a big shake-up in the standings. And Sunday’s ride into Paris is traditionally a procession before only the sprinters contest victory at the end.