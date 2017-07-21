Woman charged with DWI after crashing into Little Rock church, police say

A North Little Rock woman was arrested on a drunk driving charge Wednesday after she crashed her vehicle into a Little Rock church, police said.

Officers responded sometime before 6:30 p.m. after getting a call that someone had crashed a vehicle into the church at 523 S. Valentine St., according to a police report.

The report did not name the church, but property records indicate St. Peter's Baptist Church has a building at that address. The extent of the damage to the structure wasn't clear.

Officers reported finding the driver, 23-year-old Callie Hernandez, at the scene. She smelled of intoxicants, the report said, noting there was front end damage to her vehicle.

Hernandez reportedly refused to take a blood alcohol content test.

She faces charges of careless driving, attempt to influence a public servant, driving while intoxicated, hit and run and refusing a BAC test, all misdemeanors. Her bail was set at $3,450.

A court date is scheduled for Aug. 8.