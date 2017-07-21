Subscribe Register Login

Friday, July 21, 2017, 9:17 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Woman charged with DWI after crashing into Little Rock church, police say

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 8:37 a.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


A North Little Rock woman was arrested on a drunk driving charge Wednesday after she crashed her vehicle into a Little Rock church, police said.

Officers responded sometime before 6:30 p.m. after getting a call that someone had crashed a vehicle into the church at 523 S. Valentine St., according to a police report.

The report did not name the church, but property records indicate St. Peter's Baptist Church has a building at that address. The extent of the damage to the structure wasn't clear.

Officers reported finding the driver, 23-year-old Callie Hernandez, at the scene. She smelled of intoxicants, the report said, noting there was front end damage to her vehicle.

Hernandez reportedly refused to take a blood alcohol content test.

She faces charges of careless driving, attempt to influence a public servant, driving while intoxicated, hit and run and refusing a BAC test, all misdemeanors. Her bail was set at $3,450.

A court date is scheduled for Aug. 8.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Woman charged with DWI after crashing into Little Rock church, police say

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online