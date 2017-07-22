LR wife arrested in man's stabbing

Little Rock police on Thursday arrested a woman accused of stabbing and robbing her husband this month, making the arrest a day after their son was arrested in the case.

Izetta Scott, 67, was charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated robbery, theft of property and third-degree domestic battery. Her son, Johnny Scott Jr., 39, faces the same charges.

The two were arrested in an armed robbery that ended with Johnny Scott Sr., 68, being stabbed 11 times at the family's home at 32 Melinda Drive.

Officers were called to the residence shortly before 3:30 a.m. on July 9. Izetta Scott told officers that she was with her husband when three masked men kicked down their bedroom door, threatened the couple with weapons and demanded money, guns and drugs, according to a police report.

She reportedly told police that the intruders forced her to leave the room. The robbers fled soon afterward, and she found her husband "bleeding all over his body," the report states. He was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Izetta Scott was arrested Thursday after investigators determined that her account of the robbery was "not consistent" with her husband's, according to an arrest report.

Further details were not immediately available.

Johnny Scott Jr. was arrested Wednesday after his father identified him as one of the robbers, police reported.

He and his mother were being held at the Pulaski County jail Friday.

