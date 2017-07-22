Baby's brain scan'sad,' parents told

LONDON -- The British parents of critically ill baby Charlie Gard have been told by a hospital lawyer that the results of their son's latest brain scans make for "sad reading."

Great Ormond Street Hospital lawyer Katie Gollop broke the news to Charlie's parents at a pre-court hearing Friday in London.

Charlie's father, Chris Gard, yelled "Evil!" at Gollop as his mother, Connie Yates, began to cry. The parents said at the hearing it was the first time that they were being told about the latest results in the crucial test of Charlie's brain function.

The hospital believes that 11-month-old Charlie has suffered irreversible brain damage that treatment cannot repair. His parents disagree. Earlier this week, Charlie underwent brain scans in an attempt to determine whether his brain damage is irreversible.

The results of the scans were not made public.

The prehearing Friday was the latest step in his parents' long legal battle to give Charlie, who suffers from mitochondrial depletion syndrome and cannot breathe unaided, an experimental treatment. They believe the treatment, which has never been tested on a human with Charlie's exact condition, could restore his muscular and brain functions.

It's not clear how much longer Charlie can live without the treatment.

Judge Nicholas Francis, who has overseen the latest round of appearances at London's High Court, said in Friday's hearing that Charlie's parents could present evidence at a hearing Monday.

Germany legalizessame-sex marriage

BERLIN -- Germany's president has signed legislation legalizing gay marriage, his office said Friday, paving the way for the bill to take effect this fall.

Lawmakers approved the bill June 30 in Parliament's last session before Germany's September election. The move became possible after Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose conservative party had long been reluctant to budge on the issue, said she would allow its lawmakers to vote according to their conscience.

The presidential office said President Frank-Walter Steinmeier signed the legislation Thursday. That means it will come into force Oct. 1 at the earliest.

Germany has allowed same-sex couples to enter civil partnerships since 2001 but until now has not granted them full marital rights, such as the possibility of jointly adopting children. The change brings it into line with many other western European countries.

Barley, whose center-left party pushed for legalizing same-sex marriage, said that "marriage for everyone makes Germany a more modern country."

Mexico says Junehad 2,234 murders

Mexican government statistics show June was the country's deadliest month in at least 20 years, with murders reaching 2,234.

The one-month total also makes 2017 the deadliest first half of a year that Mexico has seen in at least two decades.

From January to June the country recorded 12,155 homicides, nearly 31 percent higher than the same period last year. It also tops the number seen in the first half of 2011, the previous high.

June was the third consecutive month when murders increased.

A Section on 07/22/2017