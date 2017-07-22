Highly recruited defensive prospect to visit football Hogs

A highly recruited defensive prospect plans to visit Arkansas on Tuesday.

Defensive lineman John Mincey, 6-4, 255, 4.7 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Homerville (Ga.) Clinch County received a scholarship offer from the Hogs on May 12. He has close to 20 scholarship offers from schools such as Florida, Georgia, Auburn, Mississippi State, Kentucky, Washington State and Oregon State.

CBS Sports Network national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming has traveled to Homerville to see him and junior linebacker Trezman Marshall, who also has an offer from the Hogs.

"Mincey is one of the top three prospects in south Georgia," Lemming said. "I've been to Clinch County three times in the past two years to see him and Trezman. Both are four-star prospects."

Clinch County linebackers coach Rance Morgan said Mincey is a special talent.

"He runs like a 4.7," Morgan said. "He's really explosive with his first step, and he's a super strong guy."

Defensive line coach John Scott Jr. is his lead recruiter.