Kentucky to pay up for same-sex balk

FRANKFORT, Ky. -- A federal judge has ordered Kentucky taxpayers to pay more than $220,000 in legal fees because a county clerk refused to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples in 2015.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge David Bunning ordered the state to pay $222,695 in fees to the attorneys of two same-sex couples and others who sued Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis for refusing to give them marriage licenses. He also awarded $2,008.08 in other costs. Bunning said the county and Davis did not have to pay.

"Davis represented the Commonwealth of Kentucky when she refused to issue marriage licenses to legally eligible couples. The buck stops there," Bunning wrote.

But Davis' attorney said she will appeal the ruling anyway. The judge ruled Davis lost the case. Attorney Mat Staver said they did not lose but that the case was dismissed as moot after the state legislature changed the law in 2016 to remove the names of county clerks from marriage licenses.

If the appeal succeeds, Staver said, state taxpayers would not have to pay legal fees because that money can only be awarded to a "prevailing party."

Terrorism suspectbrought into U.S.

PHILADELPHIA -- President Donald Trump's administration has brought an al-Qaida suspect to the United States to face trial in federal court, backing off its position that terrorism suspects should be sent to the naval prison in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, rather than to civilian courtrooms.

The suspect, Ali Charaf Damache, 52, was transferred from Spain and appeared Friday in federal court in Philadelphia, making him the first foreigner brought to the United States to face terrorism charges under Trump. Authorities believe that Damache was an al-Qaida recruiter. He was charged with helping plot to kill a Swedish cartoonist who depicted the Prophet Muhammad in cartoons.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has repeatedly said that terrorism suspects should be held and prosecuted at Guantanamo Bay.

Soldier indictedover ISIS pledge

HONOLULU -- A federal grand jury in Hawaii has indicted a U.S. soldier, accusing him of attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State militant group.

Army Sgt. 1st Class Ikaika Kang was indicted Friday after he was arrested by an FBI SWAT team on July 8. Kang was ordered held without bail.

Because of the indictment, Kang will no longer have a preliminary hearing that was scheduled for Monday.

After the detention hearing, Kang's court-appointed attorney Birney Bervar said he will ask for a mental health evaluation.

Bervar said his client may suffer from service-related mental health problems of which the government was aware but neglected to treat.

The FBI said in its criminal complaint that Kang wanted to commit a mass shooting after pledging allegiance to the Islamic State.

A 26-page affidavit filed earlier this month detailed how Kang thought he was dealing with people working for Islamic State but who were actually undercover agents.

