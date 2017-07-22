CARDINALS

Grichuk, Duke activated from DL

CHICAGO -- The St. Louis Cardinals activated outfielder Randal Grichuk and reliever Zach Duke from the disabled list before Friday's victory over the Chicago Cubs and recalled catching prospect Carson Kelly from Class AAA Memphis.

St. Louis also acquired minor league outfielder Tyler O'Neill in a trade with Seattle for left-hander Marco Gonzales, and designated catcher Eric Fryer for assignment. Right-hander Sam Tuivailala and outfielder Magneuris Sierra were optioned to the minors after Thursday's 3-2 loss to the New York Mets.

The Cardinals began Friday in fourth place in the National League Central, 4½ games back of division-leading Milwaukee.

Kelly, who turned 23 on July 14, is regarded as one of St. Louis' top prospects. He hit .283 with 10 home runs and 41 RBI in 68 games with Memphis.

He was thrust into action against the Cubs when All-Star catcher Yadier Molina was scratched with right ankle discomfort. The Cardinals said Molina was available off the bench.

Grichuk was sidelined by a lower back injury. He started the series opener against Chicago and hit a home run in his first plate appearance, hitting a drive to left in the second inning for a solo shot off Jake Arrieta in the Cardinals' 11-4 victory.

Grichuk made a rehab appearance with Class AA Springfield on Wednesday and went 1 for 4 with a three-run home run.

Duke, 34, is coming back from Tommy John surgery in October. He went 2-1 with a 2.36 ERA in 81 games last season for St. Louis and the Chicago White Sox.

"It's really a surprise to all of us in the sense that he would be able to contribute this month," Mozeliak said. "I really thought if we saw him some time in August, that would be great."

O'Neill, a third-round pick in the 2013 draft, hit .244 with 19 home runs and 56 RBI in 93 games with Class AAA Tacoma. He will report to Memphis.

"This is a player that has a lot of offensive upside," Mozeliak said. "At 22, he has accomplished a lot already at Triple A. So, for us, it just adds to our offensive depth."

CUBS

Bryant still sidelined

CHICAGO -- Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant was out of the lineup Friday with a finger injury and could miss this weekend's series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Bryant sprained his left little finger on a headfirst slide in the first inning of Chicago's 8-2 victory at Atlanta on Wednesday. X-rays were negative, but Bryant is experiencing soreness and there is some concern about gripping a bat.

"We're going to do this a day-by-day thing," Manager Joe Maddon said before Friday's game against St. Louis. "I really don't know. If I had to guess, probably not tomorrow, too, and possibly on Sunday. But I really don't know."

Bryant, 25, is hitting .275 with 19 home runs and 40 RBI in 88 games. He won the NL MVP award last year, helping the Cubs to their first World Series title since 1908.

Javier Baez got the start at third for Chicago's series-opening loss against the Cardinals.

INDIANS

Logan goes on DL

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Indians pitcher Boone Logan has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left back strain.

Logan fell to the ground and grabbed his left shoulder after throwing a pitch Thursday against San Francisco. He was examined by a team trainer and walked to the dugout with a latissimus dorsi strain.

Logan is 1-0 with a 4.71 ERA in 38 appearances.

The injury is the latest to hit Cleveland's pitching staff. Right-hander Corey Kluber had his scheduled start Friday pushed back because of a stiff neck. The Indians' ace, who missed a month earlier this season with a back injury, could start Sunday against Toronto.

Danny Salazar, who hasn't pitched since June 3 because of a sore right shoulder, will be activated from the DL and start Saturday. He's 3-5 with a 5.40 ERA in 12 games (10 starts).

Left-hander Tyler Olson was recalled from Class AAA Columbus to take Logan's roster spot.

ATHLETICS

Carter signs minor league deal

NEW YORK -- The Oakland Athletics have signed free agent slugger Chris Carter to a minor league deal and promoted right-hander Frankie Montas and first baseman/outfielder Matt Olson to the majors.

The A's made the moves before playing the New York Mets on Friday night.

Carter was recently cut by the New York Yankees after hitting .201 with 8 home runs and 26 RBI. He tied for the National League lead with 41 home runs for Milwaukee last year but struggled as a first baseman and designated hitter for the Yankees.

Carter was assigned to Class AAA Nashville. He played for Oakland from 2010-2012 and hit 19 home runs.

Montas was 1-1 with a 6.91 ERA in 21 relief appearances for Oakland before being sent down on June 11.

Olson is joining Oakland for the fifth time this season. He hit .184 with 4 home runs and 9 RBI in his previous 4 stints.

