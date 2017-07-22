Off the Wire

GOLF

Sub-60 round missed

Chad Collins missed a chance for the 10th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history and third of the season, parring the final two holes for an 11-under 60 on Friday in the second round of the Barbasol Championship in Opelika, Ala. Collins hit his approach into the back fringe on the par-4 18th, leaving a 70-foot downhill birdie try that he hit 5 feet past. He missed a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th. Collins, 38, had five birdies in a front-nine 30 on Grand National’s rain-softened Lake Course, parred the 10th and ran off six consecutive birdies to get to 11 under for the round. Collins topped the leaderboard at 15-under 127 halfway through the round. He is four strokes ahead of Grayson Murray and Cameron Tringale. Tag Ridings (Arkansas Razorbacks) is tied for sixth at 9 under. Ken Duke is at 4 under and in a tie for 48th. Collins made the 36-hole cut for only the fifth time in 23 events this year. He had missed five consecutive cuts and 11 of 12. Jim Furyk shot a record 58 last year in the Travelers Championship in Connecticut and is one of eight players to shoot 59. Justin Thomas and Adam Hadwin shot 59s in January — Thomas in his victory in the Sony Open in Hawaii, and Hadwin in the CareerBuilder Challenge in California.

Piller maintains lead

Gerina Piller followed her opening 8-under 63 with a 68 on Friday to maintain a one-stroke in the Marathon Classic in Sylvania, Ohio. Winless on the LPGA Tour, Piller had four birdies and a bogey at Highland Meadows to reach 11-under 131. U.S. Solheim Cup teammate Lexi Thompson had a 65 to move into a tie for second with fellow American Nelly Korda, South Korea’s In-Kyung Kim and Taiwan’s Peiyun Chien. Korda had a 64, Kim shot 67, and Chien 68. India’s Aditi Ashok was 9 under after a 68. Sung Hyun Park, the U.S. Women’s Open winner, had a 70 to join fellow South Korean player Chella Choi (67) and Americans Brittany Lincicome (67) and Laura Diaz

(67) at 8 under. Emily Tubert (Arkansas Razorbacks) was 4 under and in a tie for 27th place. Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) was 2 under after a 71. Lydia Ko, winless since her victory last year at Highland Meadows, had a 68 to reach 1 under.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

McGregor talks about bullying

UFC star Conor McGregor has completed the 25 hours of community service imposed by Nevada officials following a profanity-laced, bottle-throwing fracas with a rival during a pre-fight news conference last year in Las Vegas. A document obtained by The Associated Press shows McGregor talked with children and teenagers in Dublin about “physical and verbal bullying.” The Nevada State Athletic Commission disciplined McGregor and Nate Diaz after the men and members of their groups yelled at each other and eventually hurled water bottles at an Aug. 17 news conference. It is unknown whether McGregor will be disciplined again. He and Floyd Mayweather Jr. exchanged racially insensitive and homophobic remarks during events held this month promoting their upcoming fight. The commission did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding any potential disciplinary action against McGregor and Mayweather.

BASKETBALL

Wall gets $170M extension

A person familiar with the deal said All-Star point guard John Wall has agreed to a $170 million, four-year contract extension with the Washington Wizards that will start with the 2019 season. The person confirmed the terms of the agreement to The Associated Press on Friday night on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. Wall is a four-time Eastern Conference All-Star who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft out of Kentucky. He becomes the third player to agree this summer to a designated player “supermax” extension, joining Houston’s James Harden and Golden State’s Stephen Curry.

Gasol, Spurs agree

A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that Pau Gasol has agreed to terms on a three-year contract with the San Antonio Spurs. The 7-foot Spaniard and the Spurs came to agreement Friday on a deal that is partially guaranteed for the third season. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not made an official announcement. Gasol declined the $16 million option on his contract in June. Gasol averaged 12.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 25.4 minutes per game for the Spurs last season. ESPN first reported the agreement.

Grizzlies sign Brooks

The Memphis Grizzlies have signed former Oregon forward Dillon Brooks, a second-round pick in last month’s NBA Draft. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed. Brooks was selected by the Houston Rockets with the 45th overall pick. The Grizzlies acquired him in exchange for a future second-round pick. Brooks, 21, averaged 16.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists as a junior at Oregon last season.

HORSE RACING

Arrogate set for return

Arrogate is returning to racing after a nearly four-month layoff with a bull’s-eye on his back. The 4-year-old colt ranked the world’s No. 1 horse brings a seven-race winning streak into the San Diego Handicap today at Del Mar. He won the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic last year, the $12 million Pegasus World Cup in January and the $10 million Dubai World Cup in his last start on March 25. The race is a tuneup for more prestigious races later on and the first of three potential starts the colt will make at the seaside track north of San Diego. Arrogate’s target this summer is the $1 million Pacific Classic on Aug. 19. The field for the Grade 2 San Diego was reduced to five on Friday when trainer Keith Desormeaux decided to run Dalmore in Sunday’s $75,000 Wickerr Stakes instead of taking on Arrogate. That leaves Accelerate, Cat Burglar, El Huerfano and Donworth to challenge Arrogate, who figures to be the odds-on favorite in the 1 1/16-mile race. Bob Baffert trains both Arrogate and Cat Burglar. Arrogate will carry high weight of 126 pounds, including Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith.

CYCLING

Norwegian does homework, wins Tour stage

SALON-DE-PROVENCE, France — Edvald Boasson Hagen showed that brawn and speed don’t guarantee victory at the Tour de France. Winners do their homework, too.

Going right around a roundabout while others took the left and longer route proved to be the key that enabled the Norwegian to finally win a stage at this Tour on Friday after two second-place finishes.

Only Boasson Hagen and Nikias Arndt took the shorter route. The Norwegian then eliminated the German rider with a burst of acceleration and sped to the line in Salon-de Provence.

Arndt placed second, five seconds back.

Third-placed Jens Keukeleire was among those who went left around the roundabout in the last 2 miles and immediately realized their mistake, as Boasson Hagen motored away.

It was Boasson Hagen’s third career stage victory at the Tour, after his first two in 2011. He said he’d studied the finish and identified the short cut.

Riding at a leisurely pace far behind them, race leader Chris Froome and other top contenders for the yellow jersey were happy to let others contest the victory on the Tour’s longest stage.

Boasson Hagen was part of a 20-man group that Froome and Team Sky gave freedom to escape from the peloton because none of them presented a threat to his overall lead. After two energy-sapping days of climbs in the high Alps, Froome and his rivals had their sights set instead on the time trial today in Marseille that will determine the podium order before the race ends in Paris on Sunday.

Froome’s group was still riding as Boasson Hagen celebrated his victory. The peloton eventually rolled in more than 12 minutes after Boasson Hagen’s victory.

The overall standings remained unchanged at the top, with Froome leading French rider Romain Bardet by 23 seconds and Rigoberto Uran of Colombia by 29 seconds.

