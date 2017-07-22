Subscribe Register Login

Saturday, July 22, 2017, 1:21 p.m.

PA's Luke Jones commits to the Hogs

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 12:39 p.m.

Pulaski Academy junior offensive lineman Luke Jones (72) pancakes a defender. (photo courtesy of Sheldon Smith)

Pulaski Academy offensive lineman Luke Jones has committed to Arkansas.

Jones, 6-5, 290 pounds chose the Hogs over scholarship offers from Oregon, Arizona State, Missouri, Virginia, Iowa State, Tulane and several others. He earned an offer from the Razorbacks with an outstanding showing at the June 18 prospect camp.

He has the chance to add an inch or two to his frame. His father is 6-foot 8-inches while his brother, who just completed his freshman year in Fayetteville, grew 2 inches this past year.

Jones becomes Arkansas' No. 10 commitment for the 2018 class.

