Police: Teenager in critical condition after ATV crash in Little Rock

A teenage boy was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday night in Little Rock, police reported.

Department spokesman officer Steve Moore said a 17-year-old boy was riding an ATV at Mabelvale Pike and 51st Street when the boy turned in front of a car about 10 p.m. The collision left the boy with a severe head injury, according to Moore. The boy was taken to UAMS Medical Center in critical condition. He remained hospitalized Saturday.

No other injuries were reported.

Moore said the boy was not wearing a helmet and was riding the ATV without its lights on.

Police had not identified the boy Saturday.