Police: Teenager shot at west Little Rock motel

Police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting outside a Little Rock motel Friday night.

Officers were called about 11:45 p.m. to Americas Best Value Inn at 200 S. Shackleford Road, just south of West Markham Street. They found an injured Kaendarius Carpenter, 18, in the parking lot. He'd been shot in the leg, police reported.

Carpenter was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Carpenter reportedly told investigators that he was in the parking lot when he heard gunfire and realized he'd been shot.

No arrests had been made Saturday.

An investigation is ongoing.