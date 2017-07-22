GOLF

Gray leads Maumelle Classic

Stafford Gray shot a 5-under 67 on Friday to lead after the first round of the Maumelle Classic.

Cameron McRae, Austin Harmon, Chase Netherton and Ryan Spurlock all shot a 2-under 70 and are tied for second heading into today's second of three rounds.

Tracy Harris' 4-under 68 leads the mid-senior division by four strokes over Mark Graham.

David Apperson's 69 is good enough for a one-stroke lead over Bev Hargraves in the senior flight, while Glen Talbert has a three-stroke lead over four others to lead the super seniors after his 2-under 70.

Wilhoit 51st, Long 64th at Southern Am

Peyton Wilhoit of Searcy shot a 1-over 73 on Friday and stands in a tie for 51st after three rounds of the 111th Southern Amateur at the Country Club of North Carolina in Pinehurst.

Wilhoit had four bogeys and three birdies on his round.

Luke Long of Fayetteville slipped into a tie for 64th after a 4-over 76 in his third round.

Long's round included three birdies, three bogeys, and double bogeys on the 15th and 16th holes.

The tournament concludes today.

Sports on 07/22/2017