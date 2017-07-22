Stenson will work, needs proper attire

Henrik Stenson scrambled to put together clothing for the second round of the British Open on Friday after his rental home was burglarized while he was competing in the first round of the tournament Thursday.

Merseyside police confirmed that the theft took place during daylight hours, with the belief that the culprits knew Stenson's identity and had targeted the residence while he was away.

"Of course it was not the afternoon, evening that we wanted yesterday [Thursday], to get the news," Stenson said after a second-round 73 on Friday left him eight shots behind leader Jordan Spieth. "I was still out here getting treatment. And, yeah, it was kind of surreal, and to find out that my suitcase and all my clothes were gone, that was a bit weird. And I still had some dirty laundry in another bag, so I managed to wash some of that up. ... And yeah, we can keep on going, obviously. But it's not happy news, is it?"

In addition to his golf clothing, cash and jewelry also were taken.

"Actually they missed my carry-on, so I still have my stuff," he said. "If they're listening, they didn't get the full jackpot ..."

Stenson, the defending champion, had been photographed and filmed leaving the home Monday as he took the traditional step of returning the Open trophy, the Claret Jug, to tournament officials. Police have asked for assistance to find the thieves.

Stenson opened the tournament with a 69 on Thursday before returning to his rental home and finding the items missing.

"I wasn't looking forward to having four hours of semi-chaotic and police running around the house, and having to go out," Stenson said. "Had been out there a long day. Would rather just go back and wind down and take it easy. That was all I was looking forward to, and that didn't happen. I had to get some new gear and so on. But all in all, we're in good shape. And nothing happened to any person, which is the main thing."

Real sweet tooth

ESPN.com's Eli Saslow reported in March that Chicago White Sox prospect Yoan Moncada has been known to eat as many as 85 Twinkies in a single week.

On Wednesday, Chicago fans welcomed Moncada with what could be the start of a new tradition.

Moncada, 22, made his official MLB debut in Wednesday's home game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and pockets of fans at Guaranteed Rate Field held snack cakes in the air during his at-bats.

Moncada reached on a walk in the second inning. He failed to get a hit in his two other plate appearances during Chicago's 9-1 loss.

True comeback

Nashkho Galaev was down and briefly out inside the MMA cage at ACB 64 in Turkey on Wednesday, but the bantamweight fighter didn't let a moment of unconsciousness keep him from victory.

In the bout's opening round, Denis Mutsnek choked out Galaev while pinning him against the cage. Galaev was unresponsive for a couple of seconds before waking up in time for the official to allow the fight to continue.

Galaev survived the round and returned to a similarly rocky start in the second round, but proved to still have plenty of fight left in him.

The 25-year-old Russian worked his way out of another jam, landing several shots to Mutsnek before delivering the final blow: a brutal right knee to the face.

QUIZ

How many victories does Henrik Stenson have on the PGA Tour?

ANSWER

Five

Sports on 07/22/2017