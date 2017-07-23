Subscribe Register Login

Sunday, July 23, 2017, 7:08 a.m.

Arkansans in the majors

This article was published today at 2:24 a.m.

Arkansans in the majors

Through Friday's games

INDIVIDUAL BATTING

;AB;R;H;HR;RBI;Avg

Benintendi Bos;338;46;91;12;53;.269

Forsythe LAD;197;32;47;3;17;.239

JMcCann Det;163;18;34;9;26;.209

Reynolds NYM;40;6;7;1;1;.175

INDIVIDUAL PITCHING

Keuchel* Hou;75 2/3;48;18;69;9;0;1.67

Parker LAA;41;28;11;57;3;2;2.41

Bolsinger Tor;38 2/3;41;23;38;0;3;5.59

Wood KC;37;49;19;25;1;3;6.81

*on disabled list

Sports on 07/23/2017

Print Headline: Arkansans in the majors

