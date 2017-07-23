Arkansans in the majors
Through Friday's games
INDIVIDUAL BATTING
;AB;R;H;HR;RBI;Avg
Benintendi Bos;338;46;91;12;53;.269
Forsythe LAD;197;32;47;3;17;.239
JMcCann Det;163;18;34;9;26;.209
Reynolds NYM;40;6;7;1;1;.175
INDIVIDUAL PITCHING
Keuchel* Hou;75 2/3;48;18;69;9;0;1.67
Parker LAA;41;28;11;57;3;2;2.41
Bolsinger Tor;38 2/3;41;23;38;0;3;5.59
Wood KC;37;49;19;25;1;3;6.81
*on disabled list
Sports on 07/23/2017
Print Headline: Arkansans in the majors
