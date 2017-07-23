Bryant pitchers throwing up zeroes

CONWAY -- Bryant posted its second consecutive shutout in the American Legion AAA State Tournament, taking a 6-0 victory over Russellville on a steamy Saturday afternoon at Bears Stadium.

Myers Buck and two relievers combined for a four-hitter as Bryant advanced to today's winners bracket semifinals. A day earlier, Bryant allowed only three hits in a 17-0 seven-inning rout of first-round opponent Mountain Home.

"That's been the story of our summer," Bryant Manager Darren Hurt said. "We don't necessarily have the dominant pitching this summer, but we've got guys who just keep going out there and getting it done. Everybody we've been throwing out there -- and that's about eight deep -- has been getting the job done."

Leadoff batter Logan Allen doubled and scored in a three-run third inning, and he tripled in two runs in the fourth to give Bryant a 5-0 advantage. Allen went 2 for 5, but he was robbed of hits twice.

"That's all you can do," said Allen, who lined the first pitch he saw Saturday afternoon to third baseman Michael Millen. "You tip your hat to them and move on."

"It took me half the summer to figure out that [Allen] likes to be in the leadoff spot," Hurt said. "He's got so much power that I'd like to see him in the middle [of the lineup], but he just sparks our offense. He really just squares balls up all the time. If he hits it at you, you might catch it. But if he doesn't, he's got wheels and he's going to get doubles and triples."

"I get more [at-bats]," Allen said. "There's just something about the leadoff spot. I just like it."

Bryant had to like what Buck brought to the mound on a day that saw the heat index climb to as much as 109 degrees. Buck allowed only three hits in seven innings. He struck out six and walked only two. He retired 10 consecutive batters from the fourth to the seventh innings. He threw 96 pitches.

"When he got to 50 [pitches] he got better, which is a good sign for us," Hurt said of Buck. "Earlier in the summer he was a 65-pitch guy and he was done. I pushed him past 90 today, and I think he could have kept going."

Beaux Bonvillain pitched a perfect eighth and Boston Heil worked around a single and walk in the ninth to close out the victory.

Seth Tucker singled twice and drove in two runs to aid the Bryant offense. Matthew Sandidge went 3 for 4 with a double and a run scored.

Jacob Sharp had two of Russellville's four hits, including a double to lead off the fourth inning. Russellville had only two base runners advance past second base.

TEXARKANA 6, LITTLE ROCK 5

Matt Goodheart hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning to lift Texarkana to a come-from-behind victory over Little Rock.

Goodheart, who also had a double and single, smashed the first pitch he saw over the wall in right as the Razorbacks scored six unanswered runs after falling behind 5-0 in the second inning.

Hunter Lewis picked up the win by working 6⅔ innings while scattering 9 hits, striking out 5 and walking 1.

Justin Swecker pitched 2⅓ hitless innings for the save.

Beau Burson, Tyler Moreland and Parker Ribble added a double each for Texarkana.

Anders Nowell had a two-run single for Little Rock, and Cameron Blann and Nate Mooney each contributed an RBI single in the second. Mooney, Nowell and Andrew Howard finished with a pair of hits each.

Gavin Johnson absorbed the loss, working eight innings for the Vipers. Johnson gave up 10 hits and 6 runs -- 5 earned -- struck out 4, walked 1 and hit 3.

SHERIDAN 10,

EL DORADO 6

Jace Phillips tossed a complete game as Sheridan eliminated El Dorado.

Phillips was tagged for four unearned runs in the first inning but recovered behind Sheridan's 11-hit attack. Phillips struck out 3, walked 2 and allowed 12 hits.

Hayden Finley and Chance Wallingsford both had two hits and drove in three runs for Sheridan. Dalton Domrase went 2 for 5 with a double, and Nathan Kirkpatrick tripled in two runs.

El Dorado's Logan Disotel went 3 for 5.

ARKADELPHIA 11, BENTON 6

Alec Lewis went 3 for 5 and Arkadelphia scored eight runs in the final two innings to eliminate Benton.

The game was tied 3-3 when Arkadelphia scored six runs in the eighth inning. Benton managed nine hits, five of which came in the ninth inning.

Alec Ruble and Deven Horn each had two hits for Arkadelphia.

BATESVILLE 10, SEARCY 9

Jackie Swaim's sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth inning scored Ernest Lamb to break a 9-9 tie as Batesville eliminated Searcy.

Lamb opened the ninth inning with a single. He stole second and moved to third on an error before Swaim's one-out fly ball to right was deep enough to score the game winner.

Cole House and Hayden Mace each had two hits for Batesville. Alec Matlock led Searcy with three hits, including two doubles.

Mace pitched the eighth inning and picked up the victory. Swaim pitched a perfect ninth to pick up the save.

Sports on 07/23/2017