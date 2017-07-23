The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72202

• 2205 Dennison St., residence, Darnell Britt, 6 p.m. July 11, property valued at $300.

• 500 S. Rock St., residence, Anthony Glover, midnight July 14, property valued at $930.

72204

• 8224 W. 40th St., residence, Jaquetta Combs, 11 a.m. July 8, property valued at $651.

• 4400 S. University Ave., business, MD Schuster, 5 p.m. July 12, cash totaling $950.

• 3323 W. 12th St., business, Al Morgan, 2:48 a.m. July 14, property value unknown.

72205

• 401 Ivory Dr., residence, Jerry Moore, 9 p.m. July 8, property valued at $5,802.

• 9801 W. Markham St., business, Yunita Sanders, 12:01 a.m. July 12, property value unknown.

• 318 Burnside Dr., residence, Martha Hartzell, 7:30 a.m. July 12, property value unknown.

72206

• 2902 Center St., residence, Cher Harris, 1 a.m. July 13, property value unknown.

72207

• 1801 Georgia Ave., residence, Miesha Collier, 11:10 a.m. July 10, property value unknown.

• 1405 N. Pierce St., business, Kellye Blackwood, 8:02 a.m. July 11, property value unknown.

• 1701 N. Mississippi St., business, Rebecca Munson, 11 a.m. July 14, property value unknown.

72209

• 7709 Preston Dr., residence, Jordan Bell, 8 a.m. July 7, property valued at $1,501.

• 6320 Butler Rd., residence, Donald Cooks, 10 a.m. July 8, property valued at $360.

• 8723 Baseline Rd., residence, Desiree Williams, 5 a.m. July 9, property valued at $960.

• 8221 Spanish Rd., residence, Larhonda Cones, 5 p.m. July 9, property valued at $909.

• 5813 Baseline Rd., residence, Ervin Che-Klahr, 5:20 p.m. July 9, cash totaling $40, property valued at $400.

• 32 Rosemoor Dr., residence, Brittany Bizzell, 6:15 p.m. July 9, property valued at $2,240.

• 5720 S. University Ave., business, Ty Ross, 11:45 p.m. July 9, cash totaling $700, property valued at $26,400.

• 7816 Rebecca Dr., residence, Juan Reyes, 2 p.m. July 10, property value unknown.

• 8419 Baseline Rd., residence, Tyrome Willis, 8:33 p.m. July 10, property value unknown.

• 9104 Woodford Dr., residence, Desiree Boling, 2 a.m. July 11, property valued at $901.

• 5001 W. 65th St., residence, Marion Lovell, 4:20 p.m. July 12, property valued at $700.

• 6701 Graceland Dr., residence, Kay Duvall, 6:30 p.m. July 12, property valued at $110.

• 7616 N. Chicot Rd., residence, Hasan Alway, 6:30 p.m. July 13, property valued at $1,302.

72103

• 10520 Aston St., business, Jeremiah Herman, 8 a.m. July 7, property value unknown.

72210

• 13000 Quail Run Dr., business, Theresa Stearns, 8 a.m. July 10, property value unknown.

• 14 Jan Dr., residence, Erika Garcia, 2:24 p.m. July 11, property valued at $4,350.

• 25 Southern Hills Circle, residence, Jessica Virden, 7:05 a.m. July 14, property value unknown.

72211

• 15400 Chenal Parkway, business, Jason Greiner, 6:45 a.m. July 5, property valued at $501.

• 1601 N. Shackleford Rd., residence, Judy Pate, 7:40 a.m. July 13, property valued at $15,050.

• 1601 N. Shackleford Rd., residence, Wesley Goulet, 8:06 a.m. July 13, property valued at $346.

• 501 Napa Valley Dr., residence, Morgan Earp, 9:22 a.m. July 13, property value unknown.

• 25 Woodstream Cove, residence, Rania Elbahey, 11 a.m. July 14, property value unknown.

72212

• 10702 Crestdale Lane, residence, William Vaughan, 3 p.m. July 8, property valued at $1,200.

• 11615 Cantrell Rd., residence, Abdel Mohamed, 1:30 a.m. July 11, property value unknown.

72223

• 16900 Cantrell Rd., residence, Seon Han, 3:50 a.m. July 10, property value unknown.

• 16900 Cantrell Rd., residence, Seon Han, 4:12 a.m. July 12, cash total unknown, property valued at $4,000.

72227

• 1420 Breckenridge Dr., residence, Billy Aaron, 2 p.m. July 11, property valued at $177.

• 8101 Cantrell Rd., residence, Breuhna Hall, 6 a.m. July 14, property valued at $15,900.

• 1221 Reservoir Rd., residence, Nakayla Benson, noon July 14, property valued at $501.

North Little Rock

72114

• 1623 W. 11th St., residence, Doug Schreiber, noon July 7, property valued at $160.

• 1200 Park Dr., residence, Jasmine Browning, 5:15 p.m. July 11, cash totaling $900, property valued at $1,400.

• 400 N. Palm St., Apt. 78, residence, Donna Simmons, 5:50 p.m. July 13, cash totaling $10, property valued at $290.

72116

• 5001 Warden Rd., business, unknown, 2:26 a.m. July 8, cash totaling $40, property valued at $30.

• 5011 Oaklawn Dr., residence, Mary Caringola, 6:45 a.m. July 13, property valued at $5,500.

72117

• 220 Praire View Dr., residence, Robert Stribling, 10:56 a.m. July 12, cash totaling $18, property valued at $542.

• 11000 Hwy. 165, business, unknown, 2:51 a.m. July 14, property valued at $700.

72118

• 1812 W. 44th St., Apt. 7, residence, Michael Butler, 4 p.m. July 11, property valued at $500.

• 815 W. 42nd St., residence, Angela Gates, 8 a.m. July 14, property valued at $2,340.

• 723 W. 45th St., residence, Brenda Reynosa-Avila, 9 p.m. July 14, property valued at $150.

Metro on 07/23/2017