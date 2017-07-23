INTERACTIVE: LRPD crime map
The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.
Little Rock
72202
• 2205 Dennison St., residence, Darnell Britt, 6 p.m. July 11, property valued at $300.
• 500 S. Rock St., residence, Anthony Glover, midnight July 14, property valued at $930.
72204
• 8224 W. 40th St., residence, Jaquetta Combs, 11 a.m. July 8, property valued at $651.
• 4400 S. University Ave., business, MD Schuster, 5 p.m. July 12, cash totaling $950.
• 3323 W. 12th St., business, Al Morgan, 2:48 a.m. July 14, property value unknown.
72205
• 401 Ivory Dr., residence, Jerry Moore, 9 p.m. July 8, property valued at $5,802.
• 9801 W. Markham St., business, Yunita Sanders, 12:01 a.m. July 12, property value unknown.
• 318 Burnside Dr., residence, Martha Hartzell, 7:30 a.m. July 12, property value unknown.
72206
• 2902 Center St., residence, Cher Harris, 1 a.m. July 13, property value unknown.
72207
• 1801 Georgia Ave., residence, Miesha Collier, 11:10 a.m. July 10, property value unknown.
• 1405 N. Pierce St., business, Kellye Blackwood, 8:02 a.m. July 11, property value unknown.
• 1701 N. Mississippi St., business, Rebecca Munson, 11 a.m. July 14, property value unknown.
72209
• 7709 Preston Dr., residence, Jordan Bell, 8 a.m. July 7, property valued at $1,501.
• 6320 Butler Rd., residence, Donald Cooks, 10 a.m. July 8, property valued at $360.
• 8723 Baseline Rd., residence, Desiree Williams, 5 a.m. July 9, property valued at $960.
• 8221 Spanish Rd., residence, Larhonda Cones, 5 p.m. July 9, property valued at $909.
• 5813 Baseline Rd., residence, Ervin Che-Klahr, 5:20 p.m. July 9, cash totaling $40, property valued at $400.
• 32 Rosemoor Dr., residence, Brittany Bizzell, 6:15 p.m. July 9, property valued at $2,240.
• 5720 S. University Ave., business, Ty Ross, 11:45 p.m. July 9, cash totaling $700, property valued at $26,400.
• 7816 Rebecca Dr., residence, Juan Reyes, 2 p.m. July 10, property value unknown.
• 8419 Baseline Rd., residence, Tyrome Willis, 8:33 p.m. July 10, property value unknown.
• 9104 Woodford Dr., residence, Desiree Boling, 2 a.m. July 11, property valued at $901.
• 5001 W. 65th St., residence, Marion Lovell, 4:20 p.m. July 12, property valued at $700.
• 6701 Graceland Dr., residence, Kay Duvall, 6:30 p.m. July 12, property valued at $110.
• 7616 N. Chicot Rd., residence, Hasan Alway, 6:30 p.m. July 13, property valued at $1,302.
72103
• 10520 Aston St., business, Jeremiah Herman, 8 a.m. July 7, property value unknown.
72210
• 13000 Quail Run Dr., business, Theresa Stearns, 8 a.m. July 10, property value unknown.
• 14 Jan Dr., residence, Erika Garcia, 2:24 p.m. July 11, property valued at $4,350.
• 25 Southern Hills Circle, residence, Jessica Virden, 7:05 a.m. July 14, property value unknown.
72211
• 15400 Chenal Parkway, business, Jason Greiner, 6:45 a.m. July 5, property valued at $501.
• 1601 N. Shackleford Rd., residence, Judy Pate, 7:40 a.m. July 13, property valued at $15,050.
• 1601 N. Shackleford Rd., residence, Wesley Goulet, 8:06 a.m. July 13, property valued at $346.
• 501 Napa Valley Dr., residence, Morgan Earp, 9:22 a.m. July 13, property value unknown.
• 25 Woodstream Cove, residence, Rania Elbahey, 11 a.m. July 14, property value unknown.
72212
• 10702 Crestdale Lane, residence, William Vaughan, 3 p.m. July 8, property valued at $1,200.
• 11615 Cantrell Rd., residence, Abdel Mohamed, 1:30 a.m. July 11, property value unknown.
72223
• 16900 Cantrell Rd., residence, Seon Han, 3:50 a.m. July 10, property value unknown.
• 16900 Cantrell Rd., residence, Seon Han, 4:12 a.m. July 12, cash total unknown, property valued at $4,000.
72227
• 1420 Breckenridge Dr., residence, Billy Aaron, 2 p.m. July 11, property valued at $177.
• 8101 Cantrell Rd., residence, Breuhna Hall, 6 a.m. July 14, property valued at $15,900.
• 1221 Reservoir Rd., residence, Nakayla Benson, noon July 14, property valued at $501.
North Little Rock
72114
• 1623 W. 11th St., residence, Doug Schreiber, noon July 7, property valued at $160.
• 1200 Park Dr., residence, Jasmine Browning, 5:15 p.m. July 11, cash totaling $900, property valued at $1,400.
• 400 N. Palm St., Apt. 78, residence, Donna Simmons, 5:50 p.m. July 13, cash totaling $10, property valued at $290.
72116
• 5001 Warden Rd., business, unknown, 2:26 a.m. July 8, cash totaling $40, property valued at $30.
• 5011 Oaklawn Dr., residence, Mary Caringola, 6:45 a.m. July 13, property valued at $5,500.
72117
• 220 Praire View Dr., residence, Robert Stribling, 10:56 a.m. July 12, cash totaling $18, property valued at $542.
• 11000 Hwy. 165, business, unknown, 2:51 a.m. July 14, property valued at $700.
72118
• 1812 W. 44th St., Apt. 7, residence, Michael Butler, 4 p.m. July 11, property valued at $500.
• 815 W. 42nd St., residence, Angela Gates, 8 a.m. July 14, property valued at $2,340.
• 723 W. 45th St., residence, Brenda Reynosa-Avila, 9 p.m. July 14, property valued at $150.
