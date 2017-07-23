NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3869. Information on events also may be emailed to bhendricks@arkansasonline.com.

JULY

25 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited District 13 meeting. Shoots Restaurant, McGehee. Frank Appleberry (870) 818-5658 or appleb@centurytel.net

27 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited District 8 meeting. Hope Country Club. Robbie Stavely (870) 845-6345 or restavely@hotmail.com

29 Polk County Chapter of Ducks Unlimited Sportsman’s Night Out. Ouachita Center. Robbie Stavely (870) 845-6345 or restavely@hotmail.com

29 Hawghunter Open Team bass tournament. Wister Lake, Wards Landing ramp. Joe Moon (479) 651-0410, Walter Holloway (479) 629-7631 or Bill Ashing

(479) 459-4673

AUGUST

1 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited District 12 meeting. Main Street Pizza, El Dorado. John Mooney (870) 866-9977 or johnmooney201204@aol.com

2 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited District 10 meeting. Crossroads Restaurant, Cabot. Matt Robinson (501) 412-8055 or matt. ansfs@gmail.com

3 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited District 11 meeting. Five Oaks Lodge, Humphrey. Bob Butler (501) 837-1530 or bbutler@ducks.org

4 Springdale Chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. Spring Street Grill. Jerry Stamps (479) 530-6644 or jstamps@4starlimo.com

8 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela’s Conference Center, 2300 Promenade Parkway, Rogers. 6:30 p.m. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231 or www.arkstriper.com

12 Get5Bass Summer Solo Series bass tournament. Lake Dardanelle. get5bass.com

12 Hawghunter bass tournament. Wister Lake, Wards Landing ramp. Joe Moon

(479) 651-0410, Walter Holloway (479) 629-7631 or Bill Ashing (479) 459-4673 19 Union County Chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. El Dorado Conference Center. Chris Lowry (870) 814-0566 or clowry@suddenlink.net

19 Mississippi County Chapter of Ducks Unlimited golf tournament. Osceola Municipal Golf Course. Lee Malone (870) 815-9550 or 9120case@gmail.com

19 Sherwood Bass Club tournament. Arkansas River, Sweeden Island. sherwoodbassclub.com

20 Arkansas Couples bass tournament. Arkansas River, North Little Rock. Vince Miller (501) 607-3475

26 Independence County Chapter of Ducks Unlimited golf tournament. The Course at Eagle Mountain. Bill Couch

(870) 307-9599 or bcouch@hwmcpas.com

26 Jacksonville Chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Sherwood Forest. Matt Robinson (501) 412-8055 or mattrobinson@arkansasleader.com

26 Garland County Chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Hotel Hot Springs. Kyle Peters (501) 318-8290 or duckhuntingfireman@hotmail.com

26 Hawghunter Open Team bass tournament. Arkansas River, Clear Creek ramp. Joe Moon (479) 651-0410, Walter Holloway (479) 629-7631 or Bill Ashing (479) 459-4673

29 Arkansas Bass Association District 42 tournament. Arkansas River, Redfield. John Simonoff (501) 772-4938 or Simonof@comcast.net, get5bass.com SEPTEMBER

2 Great Southern Stone Skipping Championships, Fairfield Bay Marina. Cash prizes to top three winners in adult and children flights. Proceeds benefit Arkansas Foodbank and its member food pantries in Choctaw, Clinton and Greers Ferry. John Baker jbaker@mwlaw.com 7 Saline County Chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Benton Event Center. Kyle Abels (501) 765-0534 or kyle.abels@yahoo.com

9 Hawghunter bass tournament. Ozark Pool, Clear Creek Ramp. Joe Moon (479) 651-0410, Walter Holloway (479) 629-7631 or Bill Ashing (479) 459-4673

12 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela’s Conference Center, 2300 Promenade Parkway, Rogers. 6:30 p.m. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231 or arkstriper.com

12 Get5Bass Summer Solo Series bass tournament. Arkansas River, Maumelle Park. get5bass.com

15 Conway Chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Brick Room Event Center. Alex Smith (918) 407-0288 or smithA123789@hotmail.com

22 Paragould Chapter of Ducks Unlimited Sponsor/Drawdown. Reynolds Park Bldg. Jerrod Kersey (870) 476-2549 or jleekersey@hotmail.com