Coloradan jailed in son's 2012 death
DENVER -- A Colorado man was arrested Saturday in the 2012 death of his 13-year-old son, police said.
Mark Redwine's arrest in Bellingham, Wash., followed a grand jury indictment on charges of second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death.
Redwine is being held in lieu of $1 million cash-only bond, KDVR-TV in Denver reported.
Dylan Redwine's remains were found about 10 miles from his father's home in Vallecito in 2013. The boy had traveled to be with his father for a court-ordered visit the previous Thanksgiving.
Mark Redwine and Elaine Hall, the boy's mother, had gone through a contentious divorce and custody battle. Mark Redwine has denied any involvement in Dylan's death.
Shortly after his disappearance, bracelets imprinted with "Find Dylan Redwine" sold for $5 each to raise money for the search, The Denver Post reported. Volunteers scoured a forest near Lake Vallecito. A benefit dinner, Crime Stoppers and assorted donors raised $50,000 in a month to offer as a reward, the newspaper reported.
