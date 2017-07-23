Couple found dead in Mountain Home

Police were investigating after a man found his mother and stepfather shot dead early Saturday.

The man called police at 12:19 a.m. from the couple's home at 71 Kierra Place in Mountain Home, according to a news release from the Baxter County sheriff's office.

He told police the 57-year-old woman and 54-year-old man were dead when he arrived.

When officers entered the home, they found Jane Marie Farley lying facedown on the bathroom floor.

According to the news release, her husband, Kenneth Bradley Farley, was on his back in the bedroom, and there was a pistol by his side.

After a preliminary investigation, police believe Farley shot his wife once in her lower back and again in her chest before shooting himself in the throat, Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery said.

The sheriff's office is awaiting a report from the medical examiner. The investigation is ongoing.

