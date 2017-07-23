Man gets sentence for thefts at depot

TEXARKANA -- A man who stole parts and equipment from Red River Army Depot has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $762,000 in restitution.

Jason Allen Autrey, 36, appeared with Texarkana lawyer David James for sentencing on July 15 before U.S. District Judge Robert Schroeder III in Texarkana's downtown federal building. Autrey pleaded guilty earlier this year to theft of government property. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Ross prosecuted the case in the Texarkana Division of the Eastern District of Texas.

Autrey carried off Hawker batteries and Bradley armor kits worth at least $762,000 while working for the depot as a heavy mobile equipment mechanic inspector, court files show. Autrey took the parts on "an almost daily basis" from around July 13, 2015, to around May 5, 2016, files show.

Once he removed the equipment from Army depot property, Autrey took the stolen goods to Tri-State Iron and Metal in Texarkana, Ark., and sold them for scrap, according to court files. Autrey pocketed $22,959.84 in cash from selling the parts to Tri-State but was ordered to pay the full $762,000 in restitution.

Schroeder told Autrey he must surrender to the Federal Bureau of Prisons by 2 p.m. Sept. 12. After his release from prison, Autrey will be supervised by federal officials for three years. If he violates the terms of his supervised release, Autrey could be ordered to spend additional time behind bars.

State Desk on 07/23/2017