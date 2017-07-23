Police: Teen driver killed, 2 others hurt after car collides with truck on Arkansas highway

An 18-year-old driver from Arkansas died and two other people were injured in a collision between a truck and a car Saturday night in White County, according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police.

Donna Marie Poole of Bradford was driving a Chevy Impala east on Arkansas 124 around 9:25 p.m. when she pulled into an intersection and collided with a westbound truck, the report said.

Poole suffered fatal injuries.

A 26-year-old woman and a minor were passengers in the Impala. They were taken to Unity Health in Searcy and Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock to be treated for unspecified injuries, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were said to be clear and dry.

At least 265 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.