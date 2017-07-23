PA lineman says yes to Razorbacks after visit

Pulaski Academy offensive lineman Luke Jones, who visited the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville with his parents on Wednesday, has orally committed to the Razorbacks.

Jones, 6-5, 290 pounds, had scholarship offers from Oregon, Arizona State, Missouri, Virginia, Iowa State, Tulane and several others. An older brother will be a sophomore at the university this fall.

"Obviously growing up in Arkansas, you have to like Arkansas football," Jones said. "So I've always had that on my side and my brother is up there. I know a bunch of people up there, so I'll have a great support system. I've always wanted to visit the campus, and when I did that, I just felt like I fit in socially, academically and on the field."

Jones received an offer from the Razorbacks after a strong showing at the June 18 prospect camp. He informed Coach Bret Bielema, offensive line coach Kurt Anderson and tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr. of his decision Saturday about noon.

"Coach B is pumped about it to," Jones said. "He's really happy to get me up there next fall."

Jones started for the Bruins as a sophomore and opened eyes with an impressive performance against former Hope defensive end McTelvin Agim during the 2015 Class 5A playoffs. Agim is now a sophomore at Arkansas.

Jones said Arkansas' coaches said his size, smarts and athleticism makes him a candidate to play all five spots on the offensive line.

"They just told me I should just be ready for any of the five and that I'm a versatile player and I'm good with that," Jones said.

The Razorbacks coaching staff and support staff won over Jones during the visit this week.

"The staff was crazy nice," said Jones, who reports a 3.4 grade point average and plans to major in business. "I liked every single person that was there. Everyone was helpful and wanted to make sure I got everything out of the visit."

Jones might not be done be done growing.

His father, Chris, who is 6 feet, 8 inches, played basketball at Ouachita Baptist and his older brother grew 2 inches this past year while at Arkansas.

Jones becomes the No. 10 commitment for the 2018 class and fifth in-state prospect to pledge to the Hogs.

Sports on 07/23/2017