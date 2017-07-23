Reports: Ex-Razorback 1 of 2 people shot in Fayetteville

Multiple reports have identified former Razorback offensive lineman Sebastian Tretola as one of two people shot early Sunday outside a club in Fayetteville.

Police responded shortly after 1:45 a.m. to a parking lot near Lit Lounge off Dickson Street, and two shooting victims were later transported to the hospital, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Police didn't identify either victim, but Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone in Nashville cited a statement from the Tennessee Titans, where Tretola now plays, indicating he was one of the two people who were shot.

According to the statement, Tretola was grazed by a bullet, has been treated and released and is "thankful for only a minor injury."

The shooter was said to be a dark-skinned male who weighed 180 to 200 pounds, stood 5 foot 10 and wore a black T-shirt with the word "Cartel" written in green and gold.

Tretola drew widespread attention in 2014 when, in his second start at left tackle for the Razorbacks, he took a direct snap on a fake field goal, threw a touchdown pass and then did the Heisman pose.