Rizzo's bloop, Bryant's dash win it for Cubs

CHICAGO -- Kris Bryant galloped home from first base on Anthony Rizzo's bloop double, capping a three-run rally in the eighth inning that sent the Chicago Cubs over the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2 Saturday.

A pitchers' duel between Jon Lester and Adam Wainwright kept it scoreless into the eighth at Wrigley Field.

After Paul DeJong and Randal Grichuk hit two-out home runs off Lester for a 2-0 lead, the Cubs came back.

Ben Zobrist's RBI double with two outs made it 2-1 and chased Wainwright. Bryant greeted reliever Matt Bowman (2-4) with a broken-bat single that tied it.

Brett Cecil then relieved and on a 3-2 pitch, Rizzo hit a looper to shallow left-center. Bryant ran hard the whole way and slid home feet first as catcher Yadier Molina couldn't control center fielder Dexter Fowler's one-hop throw.

Statcast showed Rizzo's hit landed 252 feet from the plate -- it was 270 feet from first to home for Bryant.

Bryant missed Friday's loss to the Cardinals with a sprained pinkie, and Cubs Manager Joe Maddon said after that game the reigning NL MVP was unlikely to play Saturday.

Lester (7-6) had a perfect game until Wainwright singled with two outs in the sixth. Lester allowed 3 hits and struck out 10 in 8 innings.

Wade Davis issued a pair of two-out walks in the ninth before fanning Molina for his 19th save in 19 chances.

Lester retired the first 17 Cardinals in order before Wainwright, one of baseball's better-hitting pitchers, grounded a single to left field.

That was the Cardinals only hit until DeJong, who attended high school in nearby Antioch, Ill., and Grichuk connected. They both hit their 11th home runs of the season.

Wainwright allowed 2 runs on 4 hits in 7 2/3 innings, retiring 14 consecutive at one point.

GIANTS 4, PADRES 4 (12) Nick Hundley singled in Kelby Tomlinson with two outs in the 12th inning, lifting host San Francisco over San Diego.

MARLINS 5, REDS 4 J.T. Realmuto hit a pair of two-run home runs and a double, powering visiting Miami to its second consecutive victory over slumping Cincinnati. Miami won for only the third time in eight games, getting its first back-to-back victories since the All-Star break.

BREWERS 9, PHILLIES 8 Domingo Santana singled home the winning run in the ninth inning after the Brewers blew a big lead, and visiting Milwaukee beat Philadelphia. Ryan Braun hit a home run and drove in four runs for the Brewers.

ROCKIES 7, PIRATES 3 German Marquez matched a career best with nine strikeouts in seven solid innings as host Colorado defeated Pittsburgh.

NATIONALS 4, DIAMONDBACKS 3 Bryce Harper hit a home run and drove in two runs, Tanner Roark struck out a season-high 11 and Sean Doolittle stranded the potential tying run to preserve visiting Washington's victory over Arizona.

DODGERS 6, BRAVES 2 Chris Taylor drove in three runs with a home run and a triple, and Corey Seager and Chase Utley hit solo home runs as host Los Angeles snapped a two-game losing streak with a victory over Atlanta. Los Angeles has won 32 of 38, and 19 of 22 at Dodger Stadium, for the best record in baseball.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ASTROS 8, ORIOLES 4 Marwin Gonzalez stepped in for injured Colin Moran and delivered a pinch-hit, three-run home run in the sixth inning to propel visiting Houston past Baltimore. Moran fouled a ball off his left eye and had difficulty standing before being carted from the field.

TWINS 6, TIGERS 5 Kyle Gibson took a shutout into the eighth inning in his longest start of the season, Zack Granite had three of the Twins' 14 hits, and host Minnesota held off a late rally.

INDIANS 2, BLUE JAYS 1 (10) Francisco Lindor hit a leadoff home run in the bottom of the 10th inning and Cleveland defeated Toronto. Lindor hit a 2-2 pitch from Danny Barnes (2-3) to right field for his 15th home run of the season.

RANGERS 4, RAYS 3 Visiting Texas turned three Tampa Bay miscues into a three-run sixth inning as the Rangers defeated the Rays. Andrew Cashner (5-8) allowed 3 runs and 4 hits over 6 innings for Texas.

ROYALS 7, WHITE SOX 2 Mike Moustakas hit two home runs, and Salvador Perez, Brandon Moss and Jorge Bonifacio also went deep to lead host Kansas City over the White Sox, extending Chicago's longest losing streak in two years to eight games.

ANGELS 7, RED SOX 3 Andrelton Simmons drove in three runs, including a go-ahead two-run home run, Albert Pujols went 3 for 4 with two RBI and the host Los Angeles Angels rallied by Boston.

INTERLEAGUE

METS 6, ATHLETICS 5 Wilmer Flores hit a solo home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, and the New York Mets rallied from an early five-run deficit to defeat visiting Oakland for their fourth consecutive victory.

