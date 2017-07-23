Shady deal? Shade tents chided for lack of shade

SANTA FE, N.M. — A shady deal in Santa Fe is drawing scrutiny because it's not a complete cover up.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports a $320,000-state-funded project that installed 94 prefabricated shade structures around New Mexico's capital is being criticized for not covering playground equipment or picnic tables. And depending on the time of day, the shade cast is minimal.

Resident Elisa Boyles says the tent-like, 12-foot by 12-foot tarps mounted on metal poles were useless. That's because she says the structures don't seem to provide much shade where the kids play as intended.

Santa Fe County commissioner Anna Hansen defended the shade structures and says they are "quite attractive" and do provide at least some shade when the sun is in the right spot.