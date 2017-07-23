Teen ATV driver injured in collision in Little Rock

A teenage boy was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday night in Little Rock, police reported.

Police Department spokesman officer Steve Moore said a 17-year-old boy was riding an all-terrain vehicle at Mabelvale Pike and 51st Street when he turned in front of a car about 10 p.m.

The collision left the teenager with a severe head injury, Moore said. The boy was taken to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock in critical condition. He remained hospitalized Saturday. No other injuries were reported.

Moore said the teen was not wearing a helmet and was riding the ATV without its lights on.

Police had not identified him Saturday.

Metro on 07/23/2017