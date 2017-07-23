Lineup of guests for today’s TV news shows:
ABC’s This Week — Jay Sekulow, attorney for President Donald Trump; new White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders; Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock. NBC’s Meet the Press — Pre-empted for British Open golf tournament. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.
CBS’ Face the Nation — Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and John Barrasso, R-Wyo.; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. 9:30 a.m., KTHVTV, Channel 11, Little Rock.
CNN’s State of the Union — White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci; Sens. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Al Franken, D-Minn. 8 a.m.
Fox News Sunday — Scaramucci; Sens. John Thune, R-S.D., and Ben Cardin, D-Md. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock; repeats 1 p.m., Fox News Channel.
Print Headline: TV news shows
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: TV news shows
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.