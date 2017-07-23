Lineup of guests for today’s TV news shows:

ABC’s This Week — Jay Sekulow, attorney for President Donald Trump; new White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders; Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock. NBC’s Meet the Press — Pre-empted for British Open golf tournament. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS’ Face the Nation — Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and John Barrasso, R-Wyo.; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. 9:30 a.m., KTHVTV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN’s State of the Union — White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci; Sens. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Al Franken, D-Minn. 8 a.m.

Fox News Sunday — Scaramucci; Sens. John Thune, R-S.D., and Ben Cardin, D-Md. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock; repeats 1 p.m., Fox News Channel.