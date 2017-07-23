Victim is found shot in leg outside motel

Police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting outside a Little Rock motel Friday night.

Officers were called about 11:45 p.m. to Americas Best Value Inn at 200 S. Shackleford Road, just south of West Markham Street. They found an injured Kaendarius Carpenter, 18, in the parking lot. He'd been shot in the leg, police reported.

Carpenter was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren't life-threatening.

Carpenter reportedly told investigators he was in the parking lot when he heard gunfire and realized he'd been shot.

No arrests had been made Saturday.

An investigation is ongoing.

Arson suspect said to admit to crime

Police arrested a Jacksonville man on accusations that he set fire early Saturday to his own home.

Two Jacksonville officers were dispatched shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday in response to a structure fire at 152 Pike Ave. They arrived to find the house's resident, Jimmy Dale Treece, 64, sitting in a chair under the carport while smoke poured from inside the house.

The officers asked Treece whether anyone was in the house, and he said he didn't know, according to a report. Then the officers saw a woman drive a scooter from the backyard to the front of the house.

The woman, Audra Hall, told police she had been in the house with Treece when she smelled smoke. Hall said she had seen Treece with a pan containing flaming wood in the middle of the living room, according to the report. She said Treece told her, "I'm going to burn the house down so all the thieves and riff raff can't ever come in again."

Another man at the scene, Dannie Thomas, told police he also had been in the house. Thomas said he saw Treece pouring alcohol on a pile of items while saying he was going to burn the house down, according to the report.

The officers arrested Treece on an arson charge at 1:49 a.m. His court date is Aug. 3.

Banned man faces trespassing charge

Little Rock police arrested a Mabelvale man Friday evening on a trespassing charge after he was accused of exposing himself to customers at a gas station.

The manager of the Kum & Go at 7620 Baseline Road banned Kalon Darnell Henry, 19, from the convenience store Thursday, according to a police report. Henry was "observed by customers showing his private parts," according to the report.

Officers arrested Henry at 5:40 p.m. Friday on a charge of criminal trespassing after he returned to the property, the report said.

He was not listed on the Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Saturday evening.

Metro on 07/23/2017