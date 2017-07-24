Pickup driver dies after chain-reaction collision on Arkansas interstate, police say

A 40-year-old man was killed after he failed to slow for traffic ahead of him on an Arkansas interstate, causing a chain-reaction collision, state police said.

The four-vehicle wreck happened around 7:40 a.m. Wednesday as Forrest Caple of Alma was driving north on Interstate 49 in Washington County, according to a preliminary report released Monday.

Authorities say the Dodge Dakota that Caple was traveling in didn’t slow down as it approached traffic, causing the vehicle to hit a Chevrolet Tahoe.

The impact then caused the Tahoe to hit a Chevrolet Impala, at which point the Impala hit a Toyota Camry, the report states.

Caple suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash. The report lists an uninjured passenger inside his pickup.

The drivers of the three other vehicles, who were not named, were also not injured.

Travel conditions at the time of the collision were described as clear and dry.

There have been at least 266 fatal wrecks on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.