Arkansas man from reality TV show admits to hunting violations

SEARCY — An Arkansas man who starred on the short-lived reality TV show American Stuffers and his son have pleaded guilty to hunting violations in central Arkansas.

Court records show 40-year-old Daniel Ross of Romance and 19-year-old Hunter Ross of Rose Bud pleaded guilty last Tuesday in White County District Court to misdemeanor charges and each was fined $8,500.

Daniel Ross pleaded guilty to hunting during a closed season, night hunting and transporting illegally taken wildlife. In exchange, more than 40 similar charges being dropped.

Hunter Ross pleaded guilty to hunting during a closed and night hunting while more than 30 similar charges were dismissed.

The pleas were first reported by The Daily Citizen newspaper.

The Animal Planet reality show American Stuffers in 2012 was about Daniel Ross' taxidermy business, which preserved pets that had died.