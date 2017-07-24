Home / Latest News /
Arkansas police officer killed in car crash, department says
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 3:48 p.m.
An Arkansas officer has died from injuries he sustained in a wreck over the weekend, his department said on social media.
Lt. Mark Bradley was involved in a crash early Saturday, the White Hall Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.
“News of his passing has brought much pain to our department, family and friends abroad,” the police department said.
His funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Watson Chapel Baptist Church in Pine Bluff, according to a later Facebook post.
