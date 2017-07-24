Boy drowns while fishing with family on Arkansas river, sheriff's office says

Arkansas authorities say a boy drowned while fishing with his family Saturday.

The child was trying to walk across the falls on the Spring River shortly after 1 p.m. when he slipped and fell into the water, according to a news release from the Sharp County sheriff’s office.

The sheriff's office, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, Hardy Police Department, Hardy Fire and Rescue, Spring River Ambulance Service and the Highland Police Department all responded.

The boy was pulled out of the water, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, the news release states.

