Cardinals outscrap Travelers

Atypical mistakes by the Arkansas Travelers made the difference in the Springfield Cardinals' 3-1 victory at Dickey-Stephens Park on Sunday night.

In what otherwise was a pitching duel highlighted by sterling defense, Springfield got what it needed on a routine toss gone awry in the top of the fourth inning and an uncharacteristic relief effort.

Arkansas' right-handed starter Dylan Unsworth held Springfield to one base runner, a two-out single by shortstop Tommy Edman in the third inning. To start the fourth, center fielder Oscar Mercado led off with a single, advanced to second on an error by shortstop Joey Wong, and scored to give Springfield a 1-0 lead when catcher Tyler Marlette tossed the ball back to the mound before he realized Unsworth was looking away.

"I made a good throw," Marlette said. "I was glad I didn't hit him. He just didn't see it. ... It's never good giving up runs like that."

"It is what it is," Unsworth said. "That's baseball. I just had to kind of roll with it and try to keep my team in the game."

Unsworth, who took the loss, gave up the odd run on three hits through seven innings. He had won four of his previous five starts with an earned run average of 0.99.

Right-handed reliever Peter Tago entered in the eighth inning with a Dickey-Stephens ERA of 0.00 in 18 innings, but he allowed four base runners on three hits and a walk and allowed two runs on right fielder Magneuris Sierra's single that gave Springfield a 3-0 lead.

"I thought Dylan threw the ball well tonight," Travelers manager Daren Brown said of his starting pitcher. "He got us through seven. Tago didn't have one of his better nights, and that's what kind of got them away from us."

Arkansas loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning, and first baseman Ryan Casteel's sacrifice fly to left field scored second baseman Darren Seferina to put Arkansas within 3-1. Marlette walked to reload the bases, but second baseman Nelson Ward's line drive stuck in Edman's glove to end the inning.

"We were still able to come back with a chance to tie the game, but we just didn't get the hit we needed," Brown said.

Arkansas loaded the bases with no outs in the third inning but Springfield stopped the threat with one of right-handed starter Sandy Alcantara's four strikeouts and a double play.

Alcantara pitched a season-high 7 innings and allowed 3 hits with 2 walks as his ERA dropped from 5.22 to 4.85.

"That was a great pitching duel," Springfield manager Johnny Rodriguez said. "The pitchers did their job. Unsworth had a good mix, and he spotted his fast ball well, and that was the best tempo and rhythm that Sandy's had in a long time. He was in control."

