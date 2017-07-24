Dodgers down Braves but lose Kershaw to injury

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers are bracing for the worst after Clayton Kershaw’s latest back injury.

Manager Dave Roberts said the All-Star ace was headed to the 10-day disabled list after he left 21 pitches into his start Sunday because of right low back tightness.

“Just felt a little something in my back that wasn’t normal,” a subdued Kershaw said.

The NL West leaders overcame a blown save by Kenley Jansen to beat the Atlanta Braves 5-4 on a Logan Forsythe (Arkansas Razorbacks) bases-loaded single in the 10th inning and gain a split in the four-game series.

Roberts said Kershaw felt something on his last warm-up pitch going into the second inning. Kershaw’s form didn’t look right from the dugout, so the team’s trainer came out to check on him.

Kershaw said he was going to see a doctor Sunday night and undergo scans.

Jansen entered with a 3-1 lead and got the final out of the eighth, but gave up a three-run home run to Matt Adams in the ninth, tying the game at 4-4.

Forsythe singled up the middle after Cody Bellinger was intentionally walked by Jim Johnson (6-2) to load the bases.

Brandon Morrow (3-0) got the victory after retiring the side in the top of the 10th.

NATIONALS 6, DIAMONDBACKS 3 Stephen Strasburg left with a 5-0 lead after the second inning. He said his early departure was a precaution. He described the problem as slight “achiness” in his forearm. Brian Goodwin’s leadoff home run ignited a four-run first inning off Robbie Ray (9-5), who lasted five innings, allowing five runs in the home loss.

REDS 6, MARLINS 3 Scooter Gennett, Eugenio Suarez and Tucker Barnhart hit home runs to lead host Cincinnati.

PHILLIES 6, BREWERS 3 Nick Williams hit a go-ahead, two-run home run in the fourth inning off Junior Guerra (1-4) for host Philadelphia.

ROCKIES 13, PIRATES 3 Kyle Freeland (10-7) allowed two runs over six innings for host Colorado in his first start since his no-hit bid against the Chicago White Sox on July 9 in the ninth inning. PADRES 5, GIANTS 2 Wil Myers hit a home run for visiting San Diego.

CUBS 5, CARDINALS 3 Willson Contreras hit a tiebreaking two-run home run, Jose Quintana won again and host Chicago beat St. Louis to move into a virtual tie for first in the NL Central. The World Series champions improved to 51-46, just a few percentage points ahead of Milwaukee after the Brewers (53-48) lost 6-3 at Philadelphia.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

YANKEES 6, MARINERS 4 New York won a series for the first time in six weeks when Aroldis Chapman struck out Ben Gamel with a runner on to preserve the visiting Yankees’ third victory in four games against Seattle.

RANGERS 6, RAYS 5 Rougned Odor hit two home runs and visiting Texas completed a threegame sweep.

INDIANS 8, BLUE JAYS 1 Corey Kluber (8-3) struck out a season-high 14 in 7 2/3 innings, and host Cleveland finished a three-game sweep.

ORIOLES 9, ASTROS 7 Zach Britton pitched a hitless ninth to set an American League record by converting his 55th consecutive save opportunity for host Baltimore. Britton broke the AL mark held by Tom Gordon, who had 54 consecutive saves with Boston from 1998-1999. The major league record of 84 is held by Eric Gagne of the Dodgers from 2002-2004.

TIGERS 9, TWINS 6 Jose Iglesias had three hits, including a tiebreaking, two-run home run in the seventh. James McCann (Arkansas Razorbacks) had three hits for visiting Detroit.

ROYALS 5, WHITE SOX 4 Brandon Moss hit a game-ending double for the host Royals. ANGELS 3, RED SOX 2 Luis Valbuena hit a tiebreaking home run in the seventh for host Los Angeles.

INTERLEAGUE

ATHLETICS 3, METS 2 Rookie Matt Chapman quickly atoned after getting picked off at third base by hitting a tiebreaking home run in the seventh for visiting Oakland.

Sports on 07/24/2017