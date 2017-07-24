Driver of BMW killed in head-on collision with pickup on Arkansas road

A 64-year-old man was killed after the BMW he was driving was involved in a head-on collision with a pickup, state police said.

According to a preliminary crash report, a 1995 Ford F-150 was traveling north on U.S. 167 at 12:45 p.m. Friday when it crossed the road's centerline near Ash Flat in Sharp County.

It then collided with a 2006 Chevrolet and a 2001 BMW Z-3 that were headed south, state police said. Both vehicles were reportedly hit head-on.

The BMW's driver, Michael White of League City, Texas, suffered fatal injuries in the wreck, according to the report. The others drivers were not hurt.

Conditions at the time of the crash were reportedly clear and dry. According to preliminary state police data, at least 267 people have died on Arkansas roads this year.