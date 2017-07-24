Ex-Razorback football player grazed by bullet outside Arkansas club

FAYETTEVILLE -- Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Sebastian Tretota, a former Arkansas Razorbacks All-American, sustained a minor gunshot wound early Sunday morning in Fayetteville's Dickson Street area, the NFL team confirmed Sunday night.

"We are aware of the reports Sebastian received treatment when he was grazed by a bullet," the Titans said in a statement. "He has been released from the hospital and is thankful only for a minor injury."

Tennessee opens training camp on Saturday in Nashville, Tenn.

Two men were shot at about 1:45 a.m in Lot 53 by the Lit Lounge near the area of Lafayette Street and West Ave. and taken to Washington Regional Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries, Fayetteville Police Department Sgt. Anthony Murphy said.

The police department did not release the names of the men who were shot.

Murphy said the police are searching for a suspect who shot the men.

"The shooting was preceded by an altercation between two males," Murphy said. "That altercation escalated. One of the males produced a handgun and fired shots."

The second injured person was a bystander, Murphy said.

"Sometimes you just can't help things that occur at 2 a.m. in an entertainment district like that," Murphy said.

Tretola, 25, was a first-team All-SEC player and second-team All-American for the Razorbacks as a senior in 2015. He started his final 24 games at left guard at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville after transferring in 2014 from Iowa Western Community College.

In 2014 Tretola earned national attention for throwing a touchdown pass to Alan D'Appollonio on a fake field goal in the Razorbacks' 45-17 victory over Alabama-Birmingham.

The Titans chose Tretola in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft with the No. 193 overall pick. He played in one game last season, getting three snaps against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Tretola was among the former Razorbacks who took part in Arkansas' "Trench Hogs" camp in June for high school offensive and defensive linemen.

-- Brenda Bernet and Ashton Eley of the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette contributed information for this story.

