Little Rock man fatally struck while walking along interstate

A Little Rock man was fatally struck by an 18-wheeler while he was walking along Interstate 55 in Crittenden County early Friday, police said.

Joshua A. Williams, 36, was walking south in a northbound lane of Interstate 55 near an exit onto U.S. 64 west around 3:10 a.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Williams was hit by a tractor-trailer, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was uninjured, police said.

Conditions were said to be clear and dry at the time.

Based on preliminary data, at least 265 people have died on Arkansas roads this year.