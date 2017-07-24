Report: Little Rock woman says she was pinned to ground, robbed of pills

A Little Rock woman was robbed of her pills and spare change by an assailant who pinned her to the ground Saturday evening, she told police.

Officers went to an address in the 1100 block of West Markham Street on Sunday to take a robbery report from a 48-year-old woman.

The woman told police she was in the area around 7 p.m. Saturday when she was approached by a person who asked her for a cigarette.

When she told him she didn't have any, he pinned her to the ground, stuck his hand in her pocket and stole 50 cents and more than two dozen pills of her medication, the victim said.

The robber then threatened her by saying his cousin was waiting around the corner, the 48-year-old told police.

Only the suspect's nickname was listed on the report. No arrests had been made.