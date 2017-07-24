Subscribe Register Login

Monday, July 24, 2017, 5:59 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Man to be formally charged in Arkansas' Ten Commandments destruction, prosecutor says

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 4:49 p.m.

michael-tate-reed-32-of-van-buren-and-the-ten-commandments-statue-he-is-accused-of-knocking-over-with-his-vehicle

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Michael Tate Reed, 32, of Van Buren and the Ten Commandments statue he is accused of knocking over with his vehicle.

Photos by Emma Pettit
Click here for larger versions

LITTLE ROCK — A prosecutor says he plans to charge a man accused of crashing his vehicle into a Ten Commandments monument outside the Arkansas Capitol with first-degree criminal mischief.

Larry Jegley told The Associated Press Monday that 32-year-old Michael Tate Reed faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted on the felony charge.

His attorney wasn't immediately available for comment.

Reed was arrested last month after Little Rock police say he intentionally drove into the monument, destroying it less than 24 hours after it was erected.

Reed was also arrested in 2014 after Oklahoma's Ten Commandments statue outside the state Capitol was destroyed but wasn't charged in that case.

Reed's sister, Mindy Poor, has said her brother suffers from schizoaffective disorder.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Man to be formally charged in Arkansas' Ten Commandments destruction, prosecutor says

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online